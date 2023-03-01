Mahindra & Mahindra update on restructuring of subsidiaries in Finland

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the company has received an intimation from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, a listed subsidiary of the Company (MHRIL) informing that HCR Management Oy (HCRM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Covington S.a.r.l. (Covington) in Finland which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of MHRIL and subsidiary of the Company has been merged with Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), incorporated in Finland, another subsidiary of Covington, MHRIL and consequently subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 28 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)