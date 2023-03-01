Phoenix Mills allots 12,741 equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
Phoenix Mills has allotted 12,741 equity shares under ESOP on 01 March 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 19:30 IST

