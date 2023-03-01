Phoenix Mills allots 12,741 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 12,741 equity shares under ESOP on 01 March 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

