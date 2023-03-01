Phoenix Mills allots 12,741 equity shares under ESOP

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from ₹ 35,71,83,426 consisting of 17,85,91,713 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU