Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges Lowest Bidder for supply of 200 Vande Bharat Trainsets

Capital Market 

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1)for Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots in JV with following JV Partners:

1. M/s. Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash-70% 2.

M/s. Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System-5% 3. Rail Vikas Nigam -25%

As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is Rs. 120 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 19:07 IST

