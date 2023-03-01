Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges Lowest Bidder for supply of 200 Vande Bharat Trainsets

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1)for Manufacturing cum Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including Up-gradation of the Government Manufacturing Units & Trainset Depots in JV with following JV Partners:

1. M/s. Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash-70% 2.

M/s. Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System-5% 3. Rail Vikas Nigam -25%

As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is Rs. 120 crore.

