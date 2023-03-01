Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges Lowest Bidder for supply of 200 Vande Bharat Trainsets

1. M/s. Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash-70% 2.
M/s. Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System-5% 3. Rail Vikas Nigam -25%
As per financial opening dated 01.03.2023, the JSC Metrowagonmash-Mytischi-RVNL (JV) has been declared L-1. The total quantity is 200 Trainsets and cost per set is Rs. 120 crore.
