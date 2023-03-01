Maruti Suzuki India recording 5% growth in Feb sales volumes

JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023 compared to 164,056 units in February 2022, recording a growth of 5%.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEM of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:48 IST

