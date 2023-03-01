JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Docetaxel Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, non small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, have an estimated market size of US$ 11 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:51 IST

