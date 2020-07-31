Majesco Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.6%

Majesco Ltd has added 62.62% over last one month compared to 24.18% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.27% rise in the SENSEX

Majesco Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 592.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.6% to quote at 18466.87. The index is up 24.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd increased 2.31% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 1.98% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 19.67 % over last one year compared to the 1.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Majesco Ltd has added 62.62% over last one month compared to 24.18% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 119 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1020 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 592.5 on 31 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.55 on 24 Mar 2020.

