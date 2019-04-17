Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 8.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1839.40 croreNet profit of Mindtree rose 8.89% to Rs 198.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1839.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.28% to Rs 754.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 570.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 7021.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5462.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1839.401464.00 26 7021.505462.80 29 OPM %15.2416.09 -15.1613.56 - PBDT309.30288.80 7 1150.90913.80 26 PBT266.50250.50 6 986.80742.30 33 NP198.40182.20 9 754.10570.10 32
