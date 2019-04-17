Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 8.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1839.40 crore

Net profit of rose 8.89% to Rs 198.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1839.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.28% to Rs 754.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 570.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 7021.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5462.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1839.401464.007021.505462.8015.2416.0915.1613.56309.30288.801150.90913.80266.50250.50986.80742.30198.40182.20754.10570.10

