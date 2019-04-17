JUST IN
Global IT spending to grow 1.1% in 2019: Gartner
Den Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 186.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.29% to Rs 273.11 crore

Net Loss of Den Networks reported to Rs 186.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.29% to Rs 273.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 277.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 34.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 1206.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1285.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales273.11314.98 -13 1206.071285.10 -6 OPM %13.6816.75 -14.7021.61 - PBDT52.3141.11 27 164.99241.55 -32 PBT-0.14-21.14 99 -76.58-7.04 -988 NP-186.39-10.77 -1631 -277.49-34.41 -706

