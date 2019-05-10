JUST IN
Majestic Research Services & Solutions appoints Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

W.e.f. 10 May 2019

Manish Baid has been appointed as the Company Secretary & Key Managerial Personnel on the Board of Majestic Research Services & Solutions with effect from 10 May 2019. Further, he will also be the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the same date.

