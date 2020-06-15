Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.69% to Rs 427.49 crore

Net profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 1.88% to Rs 27.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.69% to Rs 427.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.84% to Rs 95.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 1936.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2359.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

427.49664.691936.462359.5512.788.057.825.6555.1358.58165.37155.2939.8542.00104.1591.7727.1227.6495.0358.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)