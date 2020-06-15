Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit rises 198.91% in the December 2019 quarter
Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 2.08% in the March 2020 quarter
Phosphate Company consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Phosphate Company standalone net profit rises 91.21% in the December 2019 quarter
HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 9.54% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.69% to Rs 427.49 croreNet profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 1.88% to Rs 27.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.69% to Rs 427.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.84% to Rs 95.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 1936.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2359.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales427.49664.69 -36 1936.462359.55 -18 OPM %12.788.05 -7.825.65 - PBDT55.1358.58 -6 165.37155.29 6 PBT39.8542.00 -5 104.1591.77 13 NP27.1227.64 -2 95.0358.00 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU