Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.69% to Rs 427.49 crore

Net profit of Tinplate Company of India declined 1.88% to Rs 27.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.69% to Rs 427.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.84% to Rs 95.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 1936.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2359.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales427.49664.69 -36 1936.462359.55 -18 OPM %12.788.05 -7.825.65 - PBDT55.1358.58 -6 165.37155.29 6 PBT39.8542.00 -5 104.1591.77 13 NP27.1227.64 -2 95.0358.00 64

Mon, June 15 2020. 08:19 IST

