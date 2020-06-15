Tata Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 275.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 4397.89 crore

Net Loss of Tata Communications reported to Rs 275.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 198.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 4397.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4243.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 82.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 17067.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16524.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

