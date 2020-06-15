PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 332.80 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 80.82% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 332.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.26% to Rs 110.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 1364.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1334.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

332.80330.821364.251334.4271.7891.5682.2091.8715.9957.97178.38283.7314.4157.23172.04281.007.0536.76110.00184.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)