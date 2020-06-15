PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 332.80 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 80.82% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 332.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.26% to Rs 110.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 184.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 1364.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1334.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales332.80330.82 1 1364.251334.42 2 OPM %71.7891.56 -82.2091.87 - PBDT15.9957.97 -72 178.38283.73 -37 PBT14.4157.23 -75 172.04281.00 -39 NP7.0536.76 -81 110.00184.14 -40
