Tata Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 146.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 1488.93 crore

Net Loss of Tata Communications reported to Rs 146.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 606.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 1488.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1422.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 208.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 442.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 5750.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5389.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

