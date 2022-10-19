Mallikarjun Kharge wins Congress presidential elections

-
It will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Kharge will replace Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Shashi Tharoor wished the newly elected Mallikarjun Kharge all success.
In a tweet, Tharoor said, "It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of Congress & I wish Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes & aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India."
More than 9,000 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place on Monday, 17 October 2022.
