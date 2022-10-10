JUST IN
Business Standard

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Capital Market 

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away early on Monday (10 October 2022) after spending several days in the ICU. He was 82.

The Bihar government has announced a one-day state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that UP will mark three days of state mourning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran politician. Modi remarked that Yadav served the people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr.

Lohia. Modi recalled the time when Yadav was the Union Defence Minister and worked for a stronger India. Recalling his close association with with Yadav, the Prime Minister said that he always looked forward to hearing his views and also shared photographs of their meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 14:34 IST

