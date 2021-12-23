PTL Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 79.67% in the June 2021 quarter
GPT Infraprojects surges on order win worth Rs 188 cr
Industrials stocks edge higher
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 169.64% in the June 2021 quarter
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 40.50% in the September 2021 quarter
-
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GPT Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2021.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GPT Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2021.
PTL Enterprises Ltd surged 20.05% to Rs 33.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15333 shares in the past one month.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 108.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3653 shares in the past one month.
Ceinsys Tech Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 211.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1756 shares in the past one month.
Lokesh Machines Ltd exploded 16.58% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17086 shares in the past one month.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd advanced 16.52% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6319 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU