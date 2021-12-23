PTL Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GPT Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2021.

PTL Enterprises Ltd surged 20.05% to Rs 33.05 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15333 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 108.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3653 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 211.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1756 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd exploded 16.58% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17086 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd advanced 16.52% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6319 shares in the past one month.

