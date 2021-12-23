Gati Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Snowman Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2021.

Gati Ltd spiked 12.08% to Rs 190.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 7.24% to Rs 297.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42771 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.02% to Rs 472.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29193 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd rose 6.69% to Rs 294.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69638 shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd advanced 6.61% to Rs 40.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95466 shares in the past one month.

