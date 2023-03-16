Man Industries spurts on bagging export order worth Rs 1,300 cr

Man Industries (India) rallied 4.89% to Rs 89.30 after the carbon steel pipe maker announced that it has received new export order of approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

The company's total order book stood around Rs 2,000 crore to be executed in 6 to 8 months.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing & coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, realty & trading. It caters to International clients in the oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilizers.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 37.20 crore on 4.3% rise in sales to Rs 658.11 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

