JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Man Industries spurts on bagging export order worth Rs 1,300 cr

Capital Market 

Man Industries (India) rallied 4.89% to Rs 89.30 after the carbon steel pipe maker announced that it has received new export order of approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

The company's total order book stood around Rs 2,000 crore to be executed in 6 to 8 months.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing & coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, realty & trading. It caters to International clients in the oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilizers.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 37.20 crore on 4.3% rise in sales to Rs 658.11 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU