Man Infraconstruction receives favourable SC judgement

In matter related to arbitration award of Manaj TollwayMan Infraconstruction announced that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Government of Maharashtra in the matter related to Manaj Tollway (subsidiary of the company) and accordingly Hon'ble High Court at Bombay has, vide its order dated 14 September 2021, ordered and directed the Prothonotary and Senior Master, High Court, Bombay to forthwith release the amount deposited with it by the Government of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs. 357.79 crore plus accrued interest.
