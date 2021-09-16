JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sunteck Realty gains on plans to develop 50 acre land parcel in Kalyan, Maharashtra

Vodafone Idea spurts about 14% in two sessions after cabinet measures
Business Standard

Man Infraconstruction receives favourable SC judgement

Capital Market 

In matter related to arbitration award of Manaj Tollway

Man Infraconstruction announced that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Government of Maharashtra in the matter related to Manaj Tollway (subsidiary of the company) and accordingly Hon'ble High Court at Bombay has, vide its order dated 14 September 2021, ordered and directed the Prothonotary and Senior Master, High Court, Bombay to forthwith release the amount deposited with it by the Government of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs. 357.79 crore plus accrued interest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU