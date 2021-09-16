RattanIndia Enterprises welcomes Govt.'s PLI scheme focused on electric vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Rattanindia Enterprises hits the roof on strategic investment in US-based drone logistics platform
RattanIndia's Revolt to electrify Domino's delivery fleet
Rattanindia Enterprises jumps after Rajasthan announces EV policy
Rattanindia hits the roof after robust electric bike sales
RattanIndia Enterprises forms an Advisory Board
-
RattanIndia Enterprises welcomes the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced by the Govt. of India today for automobile industry with a budgetary outlay of Rs 26,058 crore. As per the press release by Govt. of India - this PLI scheme for the auto sector will incentivize high value Advanced Automotive Technology vehicles and products. It will herald a new age in higher technology, more efficient and green automotive manufacturing.
The new PLI for auto sector is focused to promote green and clean electric vehicles.
The Champion OEM Incentive scheme is a 'sales value linked' scheme, applicable on Battery Electric Vehicles of all segments. Rattanindia Enterprises backed Revolt is already the market leader in EV bikes in India with its AI enabled state of the electric bikes.
This PLI Scheme for automotive sector comes in addition to Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) incentive scheme for electric vehicles with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,000 crore. This will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU