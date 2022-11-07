Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.54% to Rs 119.75 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 19.53% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.54% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.119.7596.157.066.654.573.192.801.692.021.69

