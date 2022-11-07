JUST IN
KDDL consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 260.13 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 77.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 260.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 193.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales260.13193.27 35 OPM %8.9011.97 -PBDT22.3220.47 9 PBT10.439.23 13 NP1.386.00 -77

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:09 IST

