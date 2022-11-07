KDDL consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 260.13 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 77.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 260.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 193.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.260.13193.278.9011.9722.3220.4710.439.231.386.00

