KDDL consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 260.13 croreNet profit of KDDL declined 77.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 260.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 193.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales260.13193.27 35 OPM %8.9011.97 -PBDT22.3220.47 9 PBT10.439.23 13 NP1.386.00 -77
