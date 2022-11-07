WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 8.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 24.86 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 8.05% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.8622.7113.0715.593.383.501.111.200.800.87

