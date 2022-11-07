Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 61.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 151.77 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 61.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 151.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales151.77139.82 9 OPM %5.785.42 -PBDT5.124.76 8 PBT1.061.28 -17 NP0.320.83 -61
