Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 61.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 151.77 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 61.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 151.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.151.77139.825.785.425.124.761.061.280.320.83

