Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 1400.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 1400.77% to Rs 1387.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 1345.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1068.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1345.891068.463.3710.0447.89141.7424.48121.461387.7692.47

