Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 1400.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.97% to Rs 1345.89 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 1400.77% to Rs 1387.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.97% to Rs 1345.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1068.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1345.891068.46 26 OPM %3.3710.04 -PBDT47.89141.74 -66 PBT24.48121.46 -80 NP1387.7692.47 1401
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU