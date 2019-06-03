Sindhu Trade Links standalone net profit rises 30.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 275.26 crore

Net profit of rose 30.57% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 275.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.48% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1140.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 971.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

275.26286.171140.43971.1211.4311.7514.9216.3317.0624.50129.04116.689.1216.8896.6795.3213.2410.1470.1160.71

