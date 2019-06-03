JUST IN
Sindhu Trade Links standalone net profit rises 30.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 275.26 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 30.57% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 275.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 286.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.48% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 1140.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 971.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales275.26286.17 -4 1140.43971.12 17 OPM %11.4311.75 -14.9216.33 - PBDT17.0624.50 -30 129.04116.68 11 PBT9.1216.88 -46 96.6795.32 1 NP13.2410.14 31 70.1160.71 15

