Manappuram Finance slumps after Q4 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 261 cr

Manappuram Finance tumbled 9.8% to Rs 94.35 after the company reported a 44.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 261.10 crore on an 8.5% decline in total income to Rs 1,491.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.The NBFC's revenue declined after its flagship Gold loans business income fell 17.6% to Rs 1109.18 in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1346.48 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, revenues from Microfinance segment grew 34.6% to Rs 382.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 353.94 crore in the fourth quarter, down by 43.1% from Rs 622.08 crore in the same period last year.
Finance costs declined by 5.55% to Rs 494.83crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 523.92 crore posted in Q4 FY21 while Impairment of financial instruments surged by 47.58% year on year to Rs 157.31 crore in Q4 FY22.
On full year basis, the company reported a 23% declined in net profit to Rs 1,328.43 crore on a 3.9% decrease in total income to Rs 6,126.32 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date for the said dividend is 30 May 2022.
Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs.
