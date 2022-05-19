FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 2.81 points or 0.02% at 13904.38 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.98%), ITC Ltd (up 4.02%),Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 2.18%),KRBL Ltd (up 1.93%),VST Industries Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (up 1.15%), Goodricke Group Ltd (up 0.55%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 0.46%), DCM Shriram Ltd (up 0.2%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 5.65%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 5%), and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 4.32%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1095.94 or 2.02% at 53112.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 320.9 points or 1.98% at 15919.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 589.71 points or 2.23% at 25815.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 187.93 points or 2.34% at 7851.23.

On BSE,548 shares were trading in green, 2231 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

