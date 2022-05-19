ITC bucks trend after Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY

ITC rose 0.34% to Rs 267.40 after the company's standalone net profit rose 11.81% to Rs 4,190.96 crore on 16.49% increase in net revenue to Rs 15,331.48 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.EBITDA improved by 16.8% to Rs 5,224 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 4,473 crore in Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 5,442 crore, up by 12.1% from Rs 4,854 crore reported in the same period last year.
Total FMCG segment revenue increased by 10.9% YoY to Rs 10585 crore during the period under review. In the FMCG segment, cigarettes revenue rose by 10% YoY to Rs 6443 crore while the revenue from other FMCG segment improved by 12.3% YoY to Rs 4142 crore during the quarter.
The company saw a robust broad-based recovery in cigarettes segment despite disruptions due to the third wave. Volumes surpass pre-pandemic levels, the firm said. It added that market is standing reinforced through focused portfolio/market interventions and agile execution.
Hotel business revenue stood at Rs 390 crore (up 35.4% YoY), agri-business revenue was at Rs 4366 crore (up 29.6% YoY) and paperboards, paper & packaging revenues were at Rs 2183 crore (up 31.8% YoY) in the fourth quarter of FY22.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for the financial year ending 31st March 2022.
For FY22, gross revenue stood at Rs 59101.09 crore, rising 22.7%, while EBITDA increased by 22% to Rs 18933.66 crore. Profit before tax at Rs 19829.53 crore grew by 15.5% over previous year and profit after tax stood at Rs 15057.83 crore (previous year Rs 13031.68 crore). Net cash generation from operations stood at over Rs 13000 crore, up 32% y-o-y.
"The operating environment during the year remained extremely challenging and was marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility due to the COVID pandemic and, unprecedented inflationary headwinds; geopolitical tensions towards the end of the year exacerbated the situation. In spite of significant disruptions during the year, the Company's consumer-centricity, agility in seizing market opportunities, focus on execution excellence harnessing learnings from previous waves and proactive strategic interventions enabled it to post robust growth in Revenues and Profits, surpassing pre-pandemic levels," ITC said in a statement.
ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business and information technology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU