ITC bucks trend after Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY

ITC rose 0.34% to Rs 267.40 after the company's standalone net profit rose 11.81% to Rs 4,190.96 crore on 16.49% increase in net revenue to Rs 15,331.48 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

EBITDA improved by 16.8% to Rs 5,224 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 4,473 crore in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 5,442 crore, up by 12.1% from Rs 4,854 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total FMCG segment revenue increased by 10.9% YoY to Rs 10585 crore during the period under review. In the FMCG segment, cigarettes revenue rose by 10% YoY to Rs 6443 crore while the revenue from other FMCG segment improved by 12.3% YoY to Rs 4142 crore during the quarter.

The company saw a robust broad-based recovery in cigarettes segment despite disruptions due to the third wave. Volumes surpass pre-pandemic levels, the firm said. It added that market is standing reinforced through focused portfolio/market interventions and agile execution.

Hotel business revenue stood at Rs 390 crore (up 35.4% YoY), agri-business revenue was at Rs 4366 crore (up 29.6% YoY) and paperboards, paper & packaging revenues were at Rs 2183 crore (up 31.8% YoY) in the fourth quarter of FY22.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.25 per share for the financial year ending 31st March 2022.

For FY22, gross revenue stood at Rs 59101.09 crore, rising 22.7%, while EBITDA increased by 22% to Rs 18933.66 crore. Profit before tax at Rs 19829.53 crore grew by 15.5% over previous year and profit after tax stood at Rs 15057.83 crore (previous year Rs 13031.68 crore). Net cash generation from operations stood at over Rs 13000 crore, up 32% y-o-y.

"The operating environment during the year remained extremely challenging and was marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility due to the COVID pandemic and, unprecedented inflationary headwinds; geopolitical tensions towards the end of the year exacerbated the situation. In spite of significant disruptions during the year, the Company's consumer-centricity, agility in seizing market opportunities, focus on execution excellence harnessing learnings from previous waves and proactive strategic interventions enabled it to post robust growth in Revenues and Profits, surpassing pre-pandemic levels," ITC said in a statement.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business and information technology.

