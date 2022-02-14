Volumes soar at Uflex Ltd counter

Uflex Ltd recorded volume of 25.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares

KRBL Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 February 2022.

KRBL Ltd notched up volume of 18.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.87% to Rs.203.45. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd saw volume of 57.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.06% to Rs.158.95. Volumes stood at 19.96 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 92276 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15472 shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.676.10. Volumes stood at 13498 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 13.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock slipped 16.94% to Rs.2,011.40. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

