Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 800.28 points or 2.23% at 35064.32 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mindtree Ltd (down 7.16%), Coforge Ltd (down 6.17%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 5.96%),NELCO Ltd (down 5%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.68%), Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (down 4.44%), Mphasis Ltd (down 4.18%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 4.16%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.11%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.15%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.03%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.51%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.38 or 0.96% at 60670.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.9 points or 0.91% at 18099.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 260.97 points or 0.9% at 28617.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 83.74 points or 0.93% at 8917.99.

On BSE,1330 shares were trading in green, 1846 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

