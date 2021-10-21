Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 37.09 points or 2.06% at 1760.29 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 5%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.92%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.82%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.35%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 1.84%), ITI Ltd (down 1.6%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.29%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.1%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 3.05%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.33%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.38 or 0.96% at 60670.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.9 points or 0.91% at 18099.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 260.97 points or 0.9% at 28617.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 83.74 points or 0.93% at 8917.99.

On BSE,1330 shares were trading in green, 1846 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)