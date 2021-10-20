Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, Vaksons Automobiles Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2021.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd soared 18.37% to Rs 36.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7303 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd surged 11.85% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd spiked 9.93% to Rs 65.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90698 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd jumped 8.87% to Rs 11.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52484 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd gained 6.06% to Rs 967.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

