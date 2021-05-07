Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2021.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2021.

Best Agrolife Ltd lost 12.80% to Rs 284 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8298 shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 8.58% to Rs 44.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28905 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 8.33% to Rs 77.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4133 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd dropped 7.58% to Rs 10.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84489 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd pared 6.59% to Rs 75.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9794 shares in the past one month.

