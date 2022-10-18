JUST IN
Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 45.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 45.71% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.843.02 60 OPM %75.6275.17 -PBDT2.861.96 46 PBT2.731.86 47 NP2.041.40 46

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:10 IST

