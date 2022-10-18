Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 45.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 45.71% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.843.0275.6275.172.861.962.731.862.041.40

