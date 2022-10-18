Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 71.67% to Rs 794.24 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 140.27% to Rs 64.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.67% to Rs 794.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 462.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales794.24462.65 72 OPM %7.808.03 -PBDT87.5642.56 106 PBT81.1937.84 115 NP64.0826.67 140

