Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals director resigns

With effect from 01 April 2020Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announced that Shashi Shanker (DIN:06447938), Chairman/Director - MRPL, has resigned from the Board of MRPL w.e.f. 01 April 2020 consequent to his superannuation from the services of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation as Chairman & Managing Director on 31 March 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
