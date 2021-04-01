Aleor receives USFDA approval for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 100,000 units/gram and 1 mg/gram.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 100,000 units/gram and 1 mg/gram, of Taro Pharmaceuticals U. S.

A. Inc. Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream, USP is indicated for the treatment of cutaneous candidiasis; it has been demonstrated that the nystatinsteroid combination provides greater benefit than the nystatin component alone during the first few days of treatment.

Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream, USP has an estimated market size of US$ 19 million for twelve months ending December 2020 according to IQVIA.

