Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 332.12 points or 1.6% at 21082.49 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 2.54%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.51%),Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.3%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.99%),TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.91%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.68%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.56%), Symphony Ltd (up 0.1%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 197.39 or 0.56% at 35627.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.2 points or 0.5% at 10523.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.79 points or 0.78% at 12766.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.12 points or 0.66% at 4415.53.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)