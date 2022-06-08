Volumes spurt at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 12.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88797 shares

Engineers India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 June 2022.

Engineers India Ltd saw volume of 78.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.63.40. Volumes stood at 4.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 648.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 123.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.71% to Rs.118.65. Volumes stood at 493.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded volume of 15.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.25% to Rs.254.45. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd registered volume of 16.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.176.90. Volumes stood at 4.91 lakh shares in the last session.

