Wipro, ServiceNow win Petrobras deal

The project scope is related to maintaining IT assets, systems updates, and digitizing processes.Wipro, together with ServiceNow, will contribute to Petrobras to advance its digital journey. The project aims to raise the level of service for internal users and reduce costs by modernising and aligning IT infrastructure processes with the business through a modern cloud solution focused on automation and integration.
Brazil's Petrobras is one of the largest oil, natural gas and derivatives exploration, production and distribution companies in the world.
"We want to ensure that the volume of information generated by the company's operations is processed even more intelligently and safely, contributing to decision-making in an agile and assertive manner. Petrobras' investment in digital transformation and innovation, which aims to add value to the business, also meets the company's demand for digitalization of corporate processes," said executive ICT manager at Petrobras, Marcelo Carreras.
Douglas Silva, vice president and country manager, Brazil, Wipro said: "We are very excited to be able to collaborate with the modernization of IT processes at Petrobras, one of the largest conglomerates in the world. We want to help the company in its mission to drive digital transformation through Hyper-automation which is the union of technologies for process automation through tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in addition to significantly improving the experience of its employees."
The Wipro solution will also provide greater availability of technology infrastructure, visibility and cost control of IT assets, supporting the long-term growth of Petrobras' business.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. The IT major reported 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,087.3 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 20,860 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of Wipro rose 0.61% to settle at Rs 470.45 on Wednesday.
