RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 24.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.23% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 24.78% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.23% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.1614.8434.3023.722.013.780.822.370.851.13

