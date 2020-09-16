RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 24.78% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 65.23% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 24.78% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.23% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.1614.84 -65 OPM %34.3023.72 -PBDT2.013.78 -47 PBT0.822.37 -65 NP0.851.13 -25

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 15:36 IST

