Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 77.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 1.39 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 77.88% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.392.52 -45 OPM %82.0188.10 -PBDT0.331.28 -74 PBT0.301.24 -76 NP0.231.04 -78
