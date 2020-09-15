JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 77.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 77.88% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.392.52 -45 OPM %82.0188.10 -PBDT0.331.28 -74 PBT0.301.24 -76 NP0.231.04 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU