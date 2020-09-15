Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit declines 77.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) declined 77.88% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.84% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.392.5282.0188.100.331.280.301.240.231.04

