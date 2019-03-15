Manugraph India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd and Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 March 2019.
Manugraph India Ltd soared 17.65% to Rs 33 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 804 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd surged 14.68% to Rs 27.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2621 shares in the past one month.
Aries Agro Ltd spiked 13.35% to Rs 91.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8370 shares in the past one month.
Steel Exchange India Ltd spurt 12.83% to Rs 21.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8659 shares in the past one month.
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd exploded 10.99% to Rs 184.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3392 shares in the past one month.
