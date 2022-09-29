JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Ramco Cements rises on commissioning cement plant

Lupin slips after Tarapur unit gets USFDA warning letter
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Rites Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 81137 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28335 shares

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2022.

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 81137 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28335 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.319.00. Volumes stood at 40837 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 33324 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21409 shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.1,316.85. Volumes stood at 16823 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.506.55. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd saw volume of 36274 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34239 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.222.15. Volumes stood at 61262 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd recorded volume of 5752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5461 shares. The stock gained 0.25% to Rs.1,689.35. Volumes stood at 6199 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU