Volumes soar at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 81137 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28335 shares

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2022.

Rites Ltd clocked volume of 81137 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28335 shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.319.00. Volumes stood at 40837 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 33324 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21409 shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.1,316.85. Volumes stood at 16823 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.16% to Rs.506.55. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd saw volume of 36274 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34239 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.222.15. Volumes stood at 61262 shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd recorded volume of 5752 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5461 shares. The stock gained 0.25% to Rs.1,689.35. Volumes stood at 6199 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)