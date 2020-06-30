Marg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade: Traffic congestion likely in central Delhi on Thursday
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsal
Marg ERP plans to add 100 more channel partners in 2020
Delhi Police close Baba Gang Nath Marg due to demonstration
Traffic advisory issued ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal
-
Sales decline 92.18% to Rs 1.15 croreNet Loss of Marg reported to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.10% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.1514.70 -92 5.0646.42 -89 OPM %-2529.57-36.12 --773.72-39.72 - PBDT-1.97-3.72 47 -10.00-13.40 25 PBT-9.97-12.21 18 -28.01-29.98 7 NP-9.86-12.68 22 -27.75-31.74 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU