Marg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Net Loss of Marg reported to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.10% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.1514.70 -92 5.0646.42 -89 OPM %-2529.57-36.12 --773.72-39.72 - PBDT-1.97-3.72 47 -10.00-13.40 25 PBT-9.97-12.21 18 -28.01-29.98 7 NP-9.86-12.68 22 -27.75-31.74 13

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:40 IST

