Gujarat Terce Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 9.34 croreNet loss of Gujarat Terce Laboratories reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 37.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.348.02 16 37.5431.03 21 OPM %-5.351.62 -1.811.55 - PBDT-0.340.33 PL 0.680.55 24 PBT-0.410.27 PL 0.440.34 29 NP-0.570.36 PL 0.280.43 -35
