Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Motor & General Finance reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.471.31 12 5.698.80 -35 OPM %-189.80-300.76 --106.85-39.77 - PBDT-1.11-3.98 72 -2.16-3.03 29 PBT-1.39-4.35 68 -3.46-4.49 23 NP-1.42-3.66 61 -3.49-3.65 4

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 11:56 IST

