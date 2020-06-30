Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 85.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 92.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 1.47 croreNet Loss of Motor & General Finance reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.471.31 12 5.698.80 -35 OPM %-189.80-300.76 --106.85-39.77 - PBDT-1.11-3.98 72 -2.16-3.03 29 PBT-1.39-4.35 68 -3.46-4.49 23 NP-1.42-3.66 61 -3.49-3.65 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU