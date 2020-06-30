MSTC consolidated net profit declines 83.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.63% to Rs 193.85 crore

Net profit of MSTC declined 83.68% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.63% to Rs 193.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 829.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 97.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 307.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.59% to Rs 1231.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3292.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

