Marico Ltd in demand

Marico Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 514.5, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 17386.9. The Sensex is at 58362.29, up 0.98%. Marico Ltd has slipped around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37075.65, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

